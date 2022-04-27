Lezyne announces restructure of global sales and marketing team

Share Facebook

Lezyne has announced a restructure of its global sales and marketing teams, after tripling business in the last few years.

The company said these changes reflect its acknowledgement of expanding global markets and indicate its determination to establish a solid foundation for future growth in 2022 and beyond, facilitating customer base growth and additional business diversification as Lezyne further expands into the OEM market with major bike manufacturers.

Nicolas Jeczawitz has been promoted to vice president of sales and marketing where he will continue collaborating with the teams in the US, Taiwan, and Europe to foster growth within the company.

Kaori Peters will adopt the role of global marketing director. Her new position places her at the helm of Lezyne’s global marketing efforts, guiding the marketing teams in both the US and Taiwan. Her work will encompass all aspects of marketing campaign initiatives, from bolstering the company’s digital presence to communicating with global distributors, to organising international collaboration and more.

Dillon Clapp will transition to global director of sponsorship and media, managing Lezyne’s media growth as well as maintaining and developing new partnerships with elite athletes around the world.

Lezyne said this repositioning will allow him to better focus on organising and managing sponsorships and athlete activation strategies, as well as positioning him as the main point of contact for event/race coordinators. And as one of the founders, he will also continue to be involved in future product development.

Lezyne is distributed in the UK by Upgrade, and last year won the BikeBiz Award for P&A Brand of the Year. Check out our recent interview with Upgrade’s Rory Hitchens on Lezyne’s successes and challenges here.

Lezyne now has an employee base of nearly 400 individuals and the company is looking to hire a worldwide sales manager to fill Jeczawitz’s former role. The US marketing team will soon be hiring for two positions based in San Luis Obispo, California: a production assistant and a junior graphic designer.

In addition to new hires, Lezyne said it is making changes on the production side of the business. As the company continues to establish a strong global presence in the bicycle parts and accessories industry, it has expanded its current factory and also built an entirely new machining facility to aid in meeting growing international demand.