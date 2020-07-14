Lezyne hires Rouse as marketing and PR specialist

Share Facebook

Lezyne has hired industry veteran Kevin Rouse to support and sustain the brand’s continued growth as marketing and PR specialist.

Focusing on progressing paid and organic digital outreach efforts as well as assisting with brand communications, Rouse will join the in-house digital marketing and communications team. He comes to Lezyne with nearly a decade of industry experience, including roles as account executive at TRUE Communications and senior editor at Paved Magazine.

Rouse’s hire follows record growth that has seen the introduction of numerous new product lines including the Smart Connect-enhanced LED lights and GPS devices.

“Kevin’s arrival comes at a great time for us, and his broad and extensive experience will be a great addition to the team,” said Dillon Clapp, worldwide marketing manager. “We’re excited to put his skills to work advancing the brand’s digital presence as we continue this exciting growth phase.”

“I’m proud to be joining the team at Lezyne,” said Rouse. “The fact that I start my rides with an 11-year-old—and counting—Road Drive pump in my jersey pocket is a testament to my long-held admiration of Lezyne and its dedication to creating tirelessly engineered, top-quality products and I can’t wait to help bring the singular Lezyne experience to others.”

Rouse will start immediately at Lezyne’s offices and R&D facility in San Luis Obispo.

