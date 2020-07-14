Lightrider bike lights business now for sale

Share Facebook

The owner of Lightrider has decided to sell the company.

Lightrider lights up the front torso of the rider as well as the road ahead, making sure the cyclist is always visible. Invented and designed by Tudor Davies, it has gone on to be sold in Halfords, Tesco and many independent shops.

With all stocks now sold out, and a new upgraded black version waiting in the wings ready to manufacture, the owner is selling the company in order to concentrate on being a sound engineer and musician.

“After years of running two businesses, looking after a young family and occasionally playing in a Prog Rock band I’ve decided something has to give! With our Lightrider stocks low and an improved version ready to manufacture it seems like the perfect time to step down and pass the company on,” said Davies.

“I’ve never really been able to commit as much time as is really necessary to Lightrider, so hopefully some new blood will move this unique design to the next level.”

Lightrider comes with extensive IP and tooling, all ready to pick up and move forward in a time where the cycle industry is expanding and keen for innovation in the commuter sector. 100% of shares are available for sale, including various domain names including Lightrider and Lumos.

Cost of purchase: POA (sub £50K).

If you are interested then please get in touch via tudor@lightrider.co.uk.

www.lightrider.co.uk

