Lightweight now offering up to five years warranty on wheels

Lightweight is now offering an extended warranty of up to five years.

The manufacturer’s warranty begins on the day after the legal warranty expires and ends five years after the day of purchase. It is limited exclusively to the initial purchase and is not transferable.

“We are convinced of the quality of our made in Germany wheels and would like to emphasise this promise of quality by extending the warranty,” said Christoph Sawitzki, head of sales and marketing. “But the extended manufacturer’s warranty is also a clear signal to our dealers because it is of course always in addition to the statutory warranty.”

The extended manufacturer’s warranty applies retroactively to all disc-braked Lightweight wheels purchased after 1st June. It does not cover damage resulting from normal wear and tear, accidents, improper modifications, negligence or improper handling and use, nor does it cover wearing parts such as the ball bearings.

www.lightweight.info

