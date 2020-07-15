Lightweight relaunches brand website

Share Facebook

Lightweight has relaunched its brand website.

The company said it sees the website as an information platform for customers, dealers, partners and media. They will find relevant content about the brand and company history, but also services and contacts for central company divisions.

The technical basis for the new website of Lightweight is the content management system TYPO3. The relaunch of the website represents the first step towards “even more extensive online communication”. Further expansion stages of the website are planned in the near future. For example, further language variants are planned in addition to German and English.

“With the new website, we have more possibilities in communication and we will be able to convey our USPs better in the future,” said Christoph Sawitzki, head of sales and marketing at Lightweight. “We are already working on further pages that explain our products even better and make them more comprehensible to customers. It is therefore worth visiting the website regularly.”

