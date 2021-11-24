Lightweight releases new £6,000 carbon disc wheelset 

Share Facebook

Lightweight has unveiled its latest product – a £6,000 carbon disc wheelset.

The Obermayer Evo wheels are the latest innovation from the German component manufacturer, weighing just 1,230 grams, making them one of the lightest disc wheelsets on the market.

Named after Lightweight co-founder and inventor Heinz Obermayer, this new product is “the ultimate disc performance wheel and suitable for (mountainous) roads, training and competition,” according to the brand.

Using aerospace-tested Lightweight Custom Composite carbon and with a foam core, the rim is both stiffer and lighter than previous iterations.

They also feature the rim-to-rim carbon spoke system, with each spoke running the diameter of the rim, unlike traditional wheel builds which run from hub to rim.

The Pentagon SL hub is also 60 grams lighter than previous Lightweight versions and has been designed to dissipate heat during braking, improving safety on those long mountain descents.

But this kind of technology won’t come cheap to consumers, as they will cost £6,599 RRP in the UK, while the Schwarz edition will retail at £7,059.

Lightweight is distributed in the UK by Vielo Sports, which will have limited stock availability soon.

Lightweight said: “With an experience of over two decades, Lightweight is one of the pioneers when it comes to designing and manufacturing full carbon wheels for race bikes. A prominent partner in developing our wheels has been Heinz Obermayer, who was the first to craft carbon wheels on his own. His name and ingenuity were an essential inspiration for the latest masterpiece of the Lightweight wheel manufacture: the Obermayer Evo.

“On the way to the top, every gram and every watt is crucial. In order to keep up with the top field, you need material that provides precision, performance and safety. Because of the unique stiffness to weight ratio of Obermayer Evo, every step is translated into maximum propulsion without any loss of energy.”