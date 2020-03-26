Limar Helmets to host Instagram live show

Share Facebook

Limar Helmets is hosting a live Instagram show next week.

This will take place on the brand’s Instagram feed, @limarhelmetsuk, on 30th March at 3pm and there will be a presentation of the Limar Air Revolution range of aero road helmets.

– The story of the range concept

– The development process

– The individual helmets USPs

– Then a Q&A session

Limar was showing its new Air Revolution aero helmet range at COREbike 2020. The range is the result of an aerodynamic design collaboration project with the Astana Pro Cycling Team, all designed in the wind tunnel at the F1 Magny Cours facility in France.

It is a range of helmets all based around aerodynamic performance, each specialising in different riding conditions and at five different price points. It consists of the Air King TT helmet, the Air Pro Road helmet, the Air Speed Road helmet, the Air Master Road helmet and the Air Star Road helmet.