Limar launches new MTB Alben MIPS A helmet

Limar has launched the new MTB Alben MIPS A helmet.

MIPS A is the new premium version of the MIPS Multi-Directional Impact Protection System. With the Alben, Limar said it wanted to offer premium features including MIPS A in an ‘affordable MTB helmet that offers outstanding value for money’.

The helmet is available in matt black and comes in two sizes, medium and large. It weighs 230g for a medium, and the low coverage design offers ‘excellent protection’ with 22 vents.

“Alben is the latest Limar helmet for all MTB lovers who enjoy their adventures with the best protection,” said a Limar statement. “The design has been studied to offer maximum head coverage, though granting excellent ventilation with lightweight! Alben is available in two sizes, M and L, with the MIPS version in the matt black colour.

“Featuring in-mould technology, it offers supreme ventilation with 22 vents. Alben grants extended protection coverage with minimum weight. The “Competition+” adjustment system allows horizontal and vertical regulation with an integrated strap for a perfect fitting. The Limar helmet LED light is available as an optional accessory to be applied to the back wheel. The internal pads in non-allergic fabric complete the excellent comfort of the helmet.”

