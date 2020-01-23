Limar to show new Air Revolution helmet range at CORE

Limar is set to show its new Air Revolution aero helmet range at COREbike 2020.

Pinpoint is debuting at CORE with 4iiii power meters, Limar helmets, LedLenser lights and AfterShokz performance headphones in S4. The show is taking place at Whittlebury Hall from 26th to 28th January.

The Limar Air Revolution range is the result of an aerodynamic design collaboration project with the Astana Pro Cycling Team, all designed in the wind tunnel at the F1 Magny Cours facility in France.

It is a range of helmets all based around aerodynamic performance, each specialising in different riding conditions and at five different price points. It consists of the Air King TT helmet, the Air Pro Road helmet, the Air Speed Road helmet, the Air Master Road helmet and the Air Star Road helmet.

Limar is also set to launch the 2020 Air Speed with a magnetic buckle to the trade at CORE. The brand is the 2020 official helmet supplier to British Triathlon. Through the partnership and working with the GB Triathletes, the Air Speed has been further developed for Triathlon with the addition of a magnetic buckle.

COREbike will also provide the opportunity for dealers to see the new 2020 entry-level and urban helmets from Limar.

The Limar Scrambler is an all-round helmet that can be used on and off-road due to its detachable peak. The Scrambler is available in four different colours and retails for £39.99.

The new Urbe helmet is an MTB style helmet specially designed for high visibility urban riding.

Featuring reflective decals and reflective stitching in the straps as well as a three function rear light makes the Urbe the ‘perfect’ helmet for city riding and commuting.

It also conforms to the new NTA8776 E-Bike standard for electric bike riding.