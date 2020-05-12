Lime acquires Jump’s business operations, secures additional financing

Share Facebook

Uber is leading a $170 million investment round in Lime with participation from Alphabet, Bain Capital Ventures, GV and other investors.

As part of the investment, Lime has acquired Jump’s business operations and will further expand its mobile app integration with Uber.

In addition, the company has promoted Wayne Ting to chief executive officer. Brad Bao will continue as chairman of the board working closely with the executive leadership team.

“Under Brad’s leadership, we have built Lime into the world’s leading micromobility company that is changing the way millions of people get around their cities. I look forward to building on this foundation with the Lime team in my new role,” said Ting.

“Micromobility will be vital to the new world affected by COVID-19 and we are already seeing this as cities begin to move again. With our new financing and expanded offerings, we are strongly positioned to meet the needs of riders in a safe and reliable way.”

Bao added: “Lime has pioneered and become the global leader in micromobility, powering over 130 million rides in a few short years with the vision of making our cities greener and more livable.

“In order to achieve that, we focus on creating value for users and cities and building a long term durable business. I have worked with Wayne for years and know that he is the best person to lead the company through its next stage as we continue to give riders new ways to move around cities.”

Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, said: “Lime has the operational expertise and undivided focus needed to build a scaled, sustainable micromobility business. We’re glad that our customers will continue to have access to bikes and scooters in both our apps because we believe micromobility is a critical part of the urban landscape, now more than ever.”