Lime bikes now available in Moovit app in 117 cities

Lime’s bikes, e-scooters and mopeds will be available in the Moovit app for users in 117 cities across 20 countries, with 40 more to come in the following months.

“In addition to being the largest micromobility integration to date, our partnership with Moovit is a major step towards our goal of expanding access to shared, affordable and carbon-free transportation to more users around the world,” said Wayne Ting, Lime CEO.

“As cities begin to reopen and commuters head back to offices, we want to make it as easy as possible for riders to locate a Lime electric bike, scooter or moped, and with the Moovit app, they’ll be able to use them seamlessly in tandem with public transit.”

Nir Erez, Moovit co-founder and CEO, added: “This partnership signifies that mobility companies recognise the need to collaborate together to offer riders more convenient modes of public and shared transportation as they return.

“Offering more alternative options that can easily get people to their destinations is a critical component of a MaaS platform, especially in some of the most congested cities in the world. From Buenos Aires to Berlin, we are excited to partner with Lime and offer riders more ways of getting around town that can easily combine with public transit.”

The integration will encourage riders toward car-free, multi-modal trips by enabling Moovit users to incorporate Lime scooters, bikes or mopeds as part of their journey. This includes returning riders to public transit in cities around the world, with easily accessible first- and last-mile options to and from public transit stations, for more sustainable and hassle-free travel.

Moovit will show its users in real-time where a Lime vehicle is available nearby, including how long it will take to walk there, an estimated cost of the trip, as well as remaining battery range.

Moovit users can experience the new Lime offering in the following countries, with more to be added over the following months: Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the US.