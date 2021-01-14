Lime Solicitors teams up with Busby to protect vulnerable road users

Share Facebook

Lime Solicitors has teamed up with safety app Busby to protect vulnerable road users as cycling booms during the pandemic.

National law firm Lime is a cycling claims specialist and said the pandemic has led to an ‘unprecedented’ number of cyclists on the road and, coupled with the darker nights of winter, this has created a ‘perfect potential storm’ for accidents.

Busby is an app which detects when cyclists have had an accident and sends an alert to an emergency contact. It also rewards users for staying safe by offering a range of discounts from global brands and retail stores, through its partnership with global discount provider Discount Sports Network.

The partnership means Busby users will have access to experienced legal advice at a discounted rate should they have an accident. Lime and Busby said they hope this partnership will not only help keep people safe, but also provide timely legal advice to people involved in a cycling accident.

Peter Jones, legal director in the personal injury team at Lime, said: “Cycling claims can be difficult to prosecute due to lack of evidence and data – in the heat of the moment it can be really tough to understand what happened. Lots of cycling accidents involve a head injury and memory loss around the incident is a very real problem.

“Busby isn’t just saving lives and making sure the roads are a safer place for all users, they’re also working on ensuring data is available to help paint a clearer picture of what actually happened when a cyclist comes off their bike – what the road conditions were like and if a car was involved, the details around impact etc.”

James Duffy, commercial director and co-founder of Busby, said: “It’s fantastic to be working with Lime to ensure our users have the legal advice they might need at their fingertips. In the winter months, there are generally fewer road users around so our app can be even more necessary if a cyclist comes off their bike and needs assistance. Walkers and runners keen to keep safe have also been downloading the app in great numbers.”

David Birch, founder and CEO of Discount Sports Network, added: “Our partnership with Busby is built on rewarding people for being safe but to see that Busby has taken it one step further and is now able to offer post-accident support through its partnership with Lime Solicitors just goes to show that safety and the welfare of riders are at the forefront of everything they do. We are proud to be part of the Busby team.”

