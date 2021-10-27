Line-up announced for next month’s Rouleur Live

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The line-up has been confirmed for next month’s Rouleur Live, which returns to Victoria House from 4th-6th November.

Stars of the men’s and women’s professional pelotons past and present will come together in London, including Vincenzo Nibali, Geraint Thomas, Anna van der Breggen, Emma Norsgaard and the newly crowned British Road Race Champion Pfeiffer Georgi.

Tickets for the event are selling fast with star-studded line-ups across each of the three days. Guests will be hosted on stage in the theatre at London’s Victoria House to talk all things cycling and their experiences over the years in front of a live audience.

Following the early announcement of former Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas and the recently retired Anna van der Breggen as headliners, a whole host of new names have since been unveiled. Thomas and Van der Breggen will join visitors on day three, Saturday, alongside classics legend Fabian Cancellara, UNBOUND Gravel Race winner Ian Boswell and former professional and face of Eurosport Cycling, Juan Antonio Flecha.

The first two days will feature equally exciting rosters on stage. Former winner of all three Grand Tours and current professional Vincenzo Nibali will be on stage on Friday alongside Emma Norsgaard of Movistar, also present on Thursday. A star of the peloton and multiple classics winner during the 90s and early 2000s, Andrea Tafi will also be present on Friday as well as another recent retiree in Nico Roche.

The first day of the event will be equally as busy with former sprint star Marcel Kittel joining French Grand Tour contender and multiple stage winner, Romain Barde, as well as the new British road race champion, Pfeiffer Georgi. While it’s not just those who’ve spent time racing bikes who feature, with a name more akin to producing bikes for the world’s best riders, Fausto Pinarello, also on stage on Thursday.

Formerly known as Rouleur Classic, this year the show‘s name has been changed to Rouleur Live to better reflect what it is – the embodiment of the magazine in an exquisite exhibition format. It’s only a name, but it gives a better description of what the show is all about: bringing you the best of the cycling world’s past, present and future. And the sixth edition promises to be the finest and most unique show to date.

Exhibitors will feature at the event bringing together a plethora of bikes, the latest tech, gear and gadgets as well as some new product launches. The list of brands on display includes BMC with its Masterpiece bike, Cervélo and its latest R5 bike as ridden by Wout van Aert much of this season, Pinarello and its Grand Tour winning bikes, Ribble’s aerodynamic Ultra SL R and many more.

It’s not just the latest and best from road bikes too as some of the most exciting machines from the gravel scene will also be on show at the event which once again features a specific Gravel Gallery, brought to you by Panaracer. Specialized’s new Crux will feature alongside bikes from Scott, BMC, Ribble, 3T and Norway’s FARA with a new launch.

Changing for this year is a flattened price structure across all three days, with tickets at £40 which includes a complimentary drink. This gives full access to the Rouleur Live Theatre across each day as well as the halls showcasing a vast array of memorabilia and innovation from brands.

The full list of currently confirmed guests can be found on Rouleur Live’s website while the list of new and returning brands includes: 3T | 4iiii | ABUS | Bianchi | Bioracer | BMC | Campagnolo | Ceramic Speed | Cervelo | Cinelli | Classified Cycling | Colnago | Columbus | Continental | DT Swiss | Elite | Fara | FFWD | FSA | Heroin | Hope | KASK | KOO Eyewear | Le Col | MAVIC | MET | Muc Off | Muoverti | Panaracer | Fizik | Pinarello | Pirelli | POC | Reserve Wheels | Ribble | Santini | Scott | Specialized | Shimano | SRAM | Swift | Titici | TWMPA | Universal Colours | UYN | Vittoria | Wahoo | ZIPP.

Event timings are as follows:

Thursday 4th November, 18:00-23:00

Friday 5th November, 12:00-21:00

Saturday 6th November, 10:00-16:00 (U16s go free on Saturday)

A season pass is also available for all three days at £100. All tickets can be purchased from www.rouleur.cc/live