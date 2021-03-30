Litelok becomes official security partner for Team DSM

Share Facebook

Litelok is the latest sponsor of Team DSM, coming on board as official security partner.

The brand will be supporting the team with lightweight, high-security solutions for their riders. Alongside this, Litelok will be working behind the scenes with the research and development team and the Team DSM’s technicians to deliver bespoke security technology to keep their kit secure, allowing the team to focus on competing and performance, whether on race days, during travel between stages or longer-term storage.

“We are pleased to share this partnership with Litelok,” said Jan Wermink, head of business strategy at Team DSM. “We love their products, they are both lightweight and flexible.

“The idea that our bikes are safely stored gives our riders mental peace so that they can fully focus on training, recovery and the next race. We look forward to our collaboration in the coming years.”

Alex O’dell, managing director of Litelok, added: “We feel that that is perfect synergy between our two organisations, we share a passion for innovative technology and pushing the boundaries of our respective fields, a shared ethos at the core of both teams.

“It is for this reason that we feel this partnership is an extremely exciting opportunity as we start to work with Team DSM in collaboration as their security partner and innovate bike security for all riders.”

