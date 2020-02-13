Litelok launches “world’s first” insurance rated flexible U-lock

Welsh bike security business Litelok is continuing its product development programme with Flexi-U Silver – the “world’s first” insurance rated flexible U-lock.

It arrives just over a year since Litelok raised more than £100,000 on Kickstarter to launch its original Silver lock. Both models are Sold Secure Silver and ART 2 rated.

Flexi-U Silver has the shape of a U-lock, yet weighs in at half the weight of equivalent, traditional U-locks, the business has said. Coming in two sizes, the smallest weighs 640g while the larger is 750g.

Professor Neil Barron, founder and CEO of Litelok, said: “While Silver has proved incredibly successful, there are plenty of people out there who prefer the more traditional U/D shape for a lock. What we’ve done is turn a very tired, and

traditionally heavy, product category on its head.”

Flexi-U Silver features the same lock housing as Silver, which is made from a hardened aerospace steel alloy. The housing is coupled with Litelok’s patented Boaflexicore material.

In the Twin pack, two locks can be combined to provide more locking options and to enable the securing of more than one bike.

In addition, in the Combo pack, the smaller of the pair can be stored within the larger version.

RRPs: £69.99 (regular), £79.99 (large)