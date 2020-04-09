Litelok offering direct shipping for B2B

Share Facebook

Litelok is directly shipping B2B orders for its new and existing customers.

The business is still open and fulfilling orders and deliveries as normal, it said. Litelok is made in Britain and whilst some of the production cannot continue due to social distancing, it is able to maintain some activities to keep the business going, under strict and safe controls.

“We would like to thank all NHS and key workers for their support during this difficult time, we know that for some key workers their bike is the safest way to commute to and from work whilst keeping a safe distance from others.

“Please feel free to contact us via live chat or at hello@litelok.com if we can be of any further assistance.”