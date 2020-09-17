Litelok strengthens commercial team with three senior appointments

Share Facebook

Litelok has made three senior appointments to strengthen its commercial team.

Alex O’dell has been appointed managing director, Eve Fernandez is joining as marketing director and Ramon Schelwald will be international sales manager. Together they’ll lead the commercial team, bringing with them a wealth of experience working with leading innovative brands and a strong vision to make Swansea-based Litelok a global brand.

O’dell, previously president N. Asia for Dyson, will scale the business from the UK. “The market is experiencing unprecedented growth and since we design and manufacture every lock in Britain, the opportunity to grow the Litelok brand is huge,” he said. “Our mission is to create the most lightweight, flexible and importantly securest locks in the world.

“What our founder Neil Barron and the Litelok team have achieved so far is truly impressive, and we are incredibly excited about working with great retailers to range and sell our existing and future product line up. Please get in contact if you are interested in partnering with us.”

Fernandez is a marketing specialist bringing nearly 20 years of agency and client experience to the business. She will lead the marketing team in developing brand and communication campaigns, while building partnerships globally to strengthen its offering.

Being a passionate cyclist, Schelwald will now be able to combine his professional and personal worlds, using his skills to lead the Litelok sales team. Based in The Netherlands, he also understands first-hand the opportunities within the cycling and motorbike markets and his experience gained at Canon, Sonos and Torvol has put him in a ‘strong position’ to take on this new challenge at Litelok.

Neil Barron, founder and CEO of Litelok said: “We’re very excited about this next phase in our journey. With these new appointments, we have a strong, ambitious commercial team in place to help define and achieve our International ambitions for Litelok. All are accomplished experts within their fields, and I’m confident that their expertise will leverage the amazing uplift cycling has been experiencing over the last few months.”

