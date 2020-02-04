Livall partners with Second Chance for UK distribution

Livall has signalled its intention to expand and grow business by hiring Second Chance as its official UK distributor.

The cycling helmet brand focuses on smart accessories that offer “superior safety and increased comfort” for cyclists and skiers using “revolutionary” technology and research, in addition to building online communities through its smartphone app.

Brian Zheng, CEO and founder of Livall, said: “I fell off my bike, which landed me in hospital. This inspired me to create the world’s first smart and safe helmet back in 2015. As I hear more and more about bikers suffering horrific injuries it is time that we took safety into our own hands through the use of technology.

“We are delighted to be working with Second Chance and hope our partnership can help the British public redefine their safety.”

Patrick Daniels, managing director of Second Chance, added: “We’re so excited to be working with a brand that possesses products like Livall, these helmets are packed with genuinely useful smart features, opening up the benefit of new technology in the cycling industry to the masses.”