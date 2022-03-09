Lizzie Deignan confirmed for April’s Cycle Show and London eBike Festival

Share Facebook

Former road and track world champion and current Paris-Roubaix Femmes champion Lizzie Deignan has been confirmed for April’s Cycle Show and London eBike Festival.

Tickets for the event are selling fast with the confirmed line-up so far including Tom Boonen, Evie Richards, Greg Minaar, the Athertons, Sean Kelly, Martyn Ashton, Mark Beaumont, Jaco van Gass, Matt Stevens, Rebecca Charlton, Laura Fletcher, Wyn Master, Ben Foster, Ned Boulting and David Millar.

The Cycle Show and London eBike Festival will take place from 22nd to 24th April at Alexandra Palace, with Deignan at the show on the 24th.

Exhibitors will also feature at the event bringing together bikes, the latest tech, gear and gadgets as well as some new product launches. Brands on board for the 2022 show include Specialized, SRAM, Continental, Cannondale, Canyon, BMC, Vitus, Ridgeback, 3T, Tern, Haibike, Schwalbe, Riese & Muller, Bosch, Swift Carbon and Ribble, plus top UK distributors showcasing their line ups of cycling’s best brands.

The multi-hall layout at Alexandra Palace means the e-bike audience has a dedicated show within a show. The London eBike Festival features its own Experts Stage with Shimano Steps covering a range of topics from commuting advice to bike maintenance and more.

Rutland Cycling is also hosting a free e-bike drop-in clinic, Vitus is sponsoring the children’s track with a new Balance Bike Fastest Laps competition, and Bike Drop is partnering with the show for the first time to offer secure parking for visitors arriving by bike.

Outside, Alexandra Palace’s hilly parkland will offer a testing area for all types of bike brands with a Demo Village located at the venue’s East entrance and a Mountain Bike/Gravel loop running inside a 1.5km Road/Commuter circuit.

For more information on the Cycle Show visit www.cycleshow.co.uk. For more information on the London eBike Festival powered by Shimano Steps, visit www.londonebikefestival.co.uk.