Local authorities allocated £500 million to fix potholes across England

Councils across England have been allocated their share of £500 million for highways maintenance, with the funding expected to fix the equivalent of ten million potholes across the country.

It is the second of five equal instalments from the £2.5 billion Potholes Fund, providing £500 million a year between 2020/21 and 2024/25, announced by the Chancellor in the 2020 Budget, and is part of wider funding the DfT provides for road maintenance, totalling over £1.1 billion across England in 2021/22.

With the average pothole costing around £50 to fill in, the funding will ensure that the equivalent of ten million potholes can be rectified, making thousands of local roads both safer and easier to drive and cycle on.

“We know potholes are more than just a nuisance – they can be dangerous to drivers and cyclists alike, and cause damage to thousands of vehicles every year,” said Transport Minister Baroness Vere.

“The funding allocated today will help councils ensure roads in their area are kept up to standard, and that the potholes that blight road users can be dealt with promptly.”

