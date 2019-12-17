Local authorities to benefit from up to £200,000 e-cargo bike funding

Local authorities are now able to bid for up to £200,000 of funding from the DfT’s eCargo Bike Grant Fund Local Authority Scheme, delivered by Energy Saving Trust.

A pot of £1,200,000 funding has been made available and will be used to purchase e-cargo bikes in their area. The money can be used to support up to 100% of the cost of e-cargo bikes for local businesses, as well as to fund e-cargo bikes for use within local authority fleets.

Local authorities are well-positioned to advocate and influence low carbon transport solutions in their areas through the services they deliver. This scheme is aimed at utilising local expertise to ensure that e-cargo bikes are used effectively to maximise their multiple benefits.

Tim Anderson, head of transport at Energy Saving Trust, said: “As of December 2019, funding for over 450 e-cargo bikes has been requested, half of which have been approved in grant offer letters to applicants. The new offering to local authorities is the first of its kind with up to £200,000 available to each successful authority.

“It will enable further support and enable businesses across England in their efforts towards adopting low carbon transport solutions. E-cargo bikes help reduce congestion and improve air quality while offering tangible fuel cost savings.”

Applications are now being accepted from local authorities, and the submission deadline is 28th February 2020. Energy Saving Trust will assess applications in March 2020, with grant offer letters distributed by 30th April 2020.

Local authorities will have six months from the time the grant offer letter is issued to draw down the funding.

The eCargo Bike Grant Fund remains open for individual applications from organisations to apply for up to £1,000 per e-cargo bike for a maximum of 200 e-cargo bikes. Grant funding is available to limited companies, sole traders, partnerships, charities and not-for-profit organisations operating across England.

All eCargo Bike Grant Fund support is conditional on recipients signing up to a robust code of practice, which includes cycle safety best practice, developed in association with the UK Cycle Logistics Federation and the Bicycle Association.