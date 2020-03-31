Local Bike Shop Day 2020 postponed following retailer vote

Share Facebook

Local Bike Shop Day 2020 has been postponed.

The decision was not taken lightly, the ACT said, with the final judgement given to the bike shops that had signed up to take part. The ACT surveyed all participating shops last week.

Out of all the respondents, over 90% voted in favour of postponing. Furthermore, other key partners who were supporting Local Bike Shop Day, including Cyclescheme, Insync, Freewheel and Cycling UK, were all in agreement that postponement was ‘the right thing to do’.

The information obtained through the survey also provided some guidance as to when Local Bike Shop Day should be deferred to, but finer details need to be agreed upon with all engaged parties before a date is set.

Following suggestions from retailers and suppliers, there may still be some scope for a Virtual Local Bike Shop Day on the originally planned date of the 2nd May. If you have any suggestions, please contact info@theact.org.uk.

More information on the new date and the virtual bike shop day will follow.

In the meantime, the ACT has published the latest information and advice tailored specifically for specialist cycle retailers at cycleassociation.uk/covid-19.

The resources section contains specific advice for retailers choosing to remain open and operational advice for mobile mechanics has also been issued.