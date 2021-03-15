Local Bike Shop Day 2021 survey extended

Share Facebook

The ACT has extended the Local Bike Shop Day 2021 survey.

When do you want Local Bike Shop Day 2021?

Despite last year’s unprecedented hardships, Local Bike Shop Day 2020 proved to be a huge success for the industry, with more people talking about the day online than ever before.

Given the success that the day has had thus far, the ACT believes that it is ‘pivotal’ to keep the momentum rolling and continue to encourage as many people as possible to get on their bikes whilst also supporting their local bike shops. Local Bike Shop Day 2021 is the ideal way to make this happen.

In response to the Government’s roadmap of recovery, the ACT now believes it is viable to resume the date to be at the beginning of the peak cycling season in spring. It is asking members of the cycling trade for their opinions as to what date would be most preferable.

The survey will close at 11.59 pm on Sunday 21st March 2021.

