Local Bike Shop Day 2022: Retailers asked to share their views for next year’s event 

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The organiser of Local Bike Shop Day is urging retailers to share their thoughts ahead of the 2022 event.

First held as an annual event to celebrate independent bike shops across the UK, Local Bike Shop Day has grown in profile since its inception and was supported by a record number of cycling organisations in 2021.

Now the organiser of the day, The Association of Cycle Traders (ACT), wants to hear the views of retailers on the best date for the 2022 edition.

The ACT has launched an online survey for independent bike shops to share their preferred date for Local Bike Shop Day next year, as well as their thoughts on key themes for the day and ways in which to celebrate it.

You can take part in the survey here.

Urging bike shops to respond to the survey, the ACT said: “Despite last year’s unprecedented hardships, Local Bike Shop Day 2021 proved to be a huge success for the industry, with more people talking about the day online than ever before.

“Given the success that the day has had thus-far, the ACT believes that it is pivotal to keep the momentum rolling and continue to encourage as many people as possible to get on their bikes whilst also supporting their local bike shops. Local Bike Shop Day 2022 is the ideal way to make this happen.

“As a member of the cycling trade we would now like your opinion as to what date would be most preferable for you as a cycling retailer and key member of the industry. We would also like your opinion on key themes for the day and ways in which to celebrate it.”

Read more: Shimano shuts down fake clearance website

The dates for the 2022 day are on the Bank Holiday weekend running from Friday, April 29 to Monday, May 2.

Local Bike Shop Day was founded in 2018, inspired by Record Store Day, which brings together thousands of record shops to celebrate their place in the music industry.