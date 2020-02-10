London Bike Show and Cycling UK launch Women’s Cycling Awards

The London Bike Show and Cycling UK have joined forces to launch the inaugural Women’s Cycling Awards.

The awards will celebrate female talent and achievements from across the cycling world, from record breakers to neighbourhood champions, and will see the winners announced during a ceremony on the opening day of the London Bike Show on 27th March 2020 at ExCeL London.

Geraldine Reeve, show director of the London Bike Show and member of the Women’s Cycling Awards judging panel, said: “We’re very excited to team up with Cycling UK to launch the Women’s Cycling Awards. Both Cycling UK and the London Bike Show are really passionate about getting more women cycling, so we’re delighted to recognise the people who provide the inspiration to do this.”

Consisting of a total of 12 categories, 11 of which have had shortlists selected by a panel of high profile women working in the cycling industry, the awards include a wide range of categories from Pro Rider of the Year to Volunteer of the Year and Unsung Cycling Heroine.

The accolades cover the full spectrum of female involvement in representing, participating, supporting and inspiring others to stay active. An outstanding achievement award will be given to one of 11 category winners who, above all others, stood out in their efforts to promote women’s cycling.

The shortlist will be put to the public vote from 7th February via the Cycling UK website, with the winners announced on the main stage at the London Bike Show from 4 pm on 27th March. Cycling clothing manufacturer Primal Europe has provided unique prizes for award winners. Additional sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Helen Cook, Cycling UK’s head of engagement said: “When you look at people cycling on the roads or trails, you’d think cycling in the UK is dominated by men. That’s anecdotal evidence but the official statistics prove it.

“Cycling UK’s work with the London Bike Show isn’t going to change this fact magically overnight, but events like the Women’s Cycling Awards and our Women’s Festival of Cycling are steps to empowerment needed to bring about change.

“When we finally have parity among the sexes in cycling numbers, then the UK will be able to call itself a true cycling nation.”

To view the full list of awards categories, shortlist nominees and to cast your vote, visit www.cyclinguk.org/womenscyclingawards.

To enquire about Women’s Cycling Awards sponsorship opportunities, contact nik.hart@cyclinguk.org or geraldine@newtimbermedia.co.uk.

Tickets to the London Bike Show are available at www.thelondonbikeshow.co.uk.