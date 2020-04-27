London Bike Show now taking place in March 2021

Share Facebook

The London Bike Show will now take place from 5th-7th March 2021, following the initial decision to postpone the show until July this year due to COVID-19.

Organisers said the revised July date is “no longer an option” due to large restrictions placed and the impact these are having on business. The show was originally due to take place from 27th-29th March.

The 2021 show will be held at London’s ExCeL, which is currently the site of the NHS Nightingale Hospital.

The full statement read:

Since making the initial announcement on 12th March that the shows would be delayed until July 2020, the UK has undergone a huge change. Due to large restrictions placed on life in general, and the impact these are having on business the revised July date is no longer an option.

Following discussions with the venue (which is currently in use as NHS Nightingale) we are pleased to announce that the show will now take place from 5-7 March 2021. By delaying until then, we feel that this will give businesses involved in the show (both exhibitors and our contractors) a much better chance to make a full recovery from this difficult period.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank our stakeholders – exhibitors, ticket-holders, partners, contractors and the team at ExCel London – for continuing to support us through this uncertain and ever-changing situation.

We are as committed as ever to ensuring the 10th anniversary of the London Bike Show and 8th edition of the Triathlon Show: London are the best yet, and will continue for many years to come. Given the huge uptake in cycling and running that’s been witnessed in recent weeks, we hope to welcome a record number of visitors in March 2021.

Over the coming weeks and months we will continue to support all exhibitors, sponsors and partners through our online community as it grows day-by-day during lockdown.

Stay safe and well.

Frazer Clifford and the Newtimber Media Team

Visitors’ tickets will be automatically transferred to Friday 5th to Sunday 7th March and will be valid on any day that you wish to attend. For those unable to attend on any of the new dates, contact https://www.seetickets.com/ customerservice to arrange a refund.