London Bike Show owner Newtimber Media ceases trading

Newtimber Media, the owner of the London Bike Show and Triathlon Show: London, has ceased trading.

Last year was the first show produced by Newtimber Media, having taken over from previous organisers Telegraph Events. 2020’s edition did not take place due to COVID-19, but the event was set to return to London’s ExCeL from 5th-7th March 2021.

“The London Bike and Triathlon London Shows are the latest casualties of the global pandemic,” said Frazer Clifford, Newtimber Media owner and director. “The team have done everything in their powers to keep the business running and working to deliver a 2021 show.

“However, the delayed restart of exhibitions and mass participation events has left us not knowing the future of events in 2021. The only outcome now for Newtimber Media is to sadly cease trading.

“Business recovery specialists are in the process of recouping funds from our suppliers and our clients will hear from them in due course with what will happen next. A sad end to what was a successful event, wishing the industry good health and success in the future.”

