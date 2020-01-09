London e-Bike Festival coming to Battersea Evolution in May

The London e-Bike Festival, the UK’s first dedicated e-bike event, is coming to London’s Battersea Evolution over the weekend from 2nd to 3rd May 2020.

The new festival, launched by the organisers of the Cycle Show, will give consumers the opportunity to see and test-ride a huge range of the latest e-bikes for riders of all abilities. Showcasing bikes from all the leading brands, the event will also host a raft of content to inform, educate and inspire cyclists and non-cyclists to get involved in a whole new world of cycling.

The main stage will play host to a range of informative and insightful speakers from across the world of cycling. Alongside will be a Drop-in Clinic where visitors can get free expert advice to help answer any questions that they may have before purchasing an e-bike. The venue also features a 400m city Test Track that will allow visitors to ride many of the bikes on show and see for themselves just how different e-bikes are to traditional models.

Director Andy Baxter said: “We’re delighted to bring the first-ever e-Bike Festival to London. E-bikes offer an exciting new alternative to traditional bikes, and they have so many applications.

“For current cyclists, they open up a whole world of new rides; for commuters, they offer a cleaner, greener alternative where traditional cycling may not be viable, and for those later in life they are a great way to continue to enjoy riding – tackling even the most challenging of hills.

“We have seen consistent growth in the e-bike section within The Cycle Show over the past three years and the sector continues to be the fastest-growing discipline within the cycling market, therefore it seemed right to give the e-bike category its own platform.

“The event is well supported by leading brands from the industry and will see the UK’s largest selection of e-bikes at any event in 2020. Whether it’s e-road, e-MTB or leisure, we are confident that visitors to the festival will find the right bike to test on our 400m track in Battersea Park.”

The e-bike industry has grown substantially over the last few years, with major retailers experiencing a doubling in sales year-on-year over the past three years. A recent survey, on behalf of Shimano, of 1,000 people in the UK found that 34% would choose an e-bike over public transport.

Exhibitors already confirmed to attend the 2020 festival include Shimano Steps, Bosch eBike Systems, Ridgeback, Specialized, Canyon, Ribble, Raleigh, Haibike, Cannondale, Riese & Muller and Gocycle, amongst others.

Further information on speakers and exhibitors will be announced in due course.

www.londonebikefestival.co.uk