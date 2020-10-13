London has “most aggressive” drivers towards cyclists, research finds

Share Facebook

London has the “most aggressive” drivers towards cyclists, new research by Wiggle has found, with 54% of cyclists in the capital saying this is the reason they don’t feel safe on the roads.

The data, which analysed sentiment from over 6,000 UK sports enthusiasts, reveals which cities across the UK are the most and least cycle-friendly.

50% of local cyclists in Brighton and Hove were concerned about aggressive drivers, followed by 49% in Glasgow, Leeds and Liverpool. Just 24% of Aberystwyth cyclists said they felt concerned.

High volumes of potholes and uneven surfaces were the most commonly stated reason cyclists don’t feel safe travelling by bike in urban areas. 61% of cyclists in Edinburgh criticised the high volume of potholes and uneven surfaces when riding, but Wolverhampton had only 31% of local cyclists concerned about the state of their city’s roads.

Those polled said dedicated cycle paths played the biggest role in helping cyclists feel safe in their city, and 34% of Londoners were content with dedicated cycle lanes. Newcastle was named the best city for cycle crossings, with 11% revealing they feel confident in crossing busy roads safely.

“At Wiggle, we understand that the love of sport and cycling provides an opportunity for athletes of all levels to get together outdoors, create a sense of fulfilment and enjoy life, and we recognise how important it is to feel safe on our roads,” said Huw Crwys-Williams, Commercial Director at Wiggle.

“Despite the recent focus on cycling and improvements in our towns, our research shows that many of our customers still feel that there is a way to go before the UK’s major cities are truly cycle-friendly. We are all on a journey to improve Britain’s cycling infrastructure, and we hope our findings support the continuation of this drive both nationally and locally.

“We want every rider to have the best cycling experience possible no matter the distance while keeping themselves safe, and we encourage consumers to visit the wealth of information available within the cycling community including our website for further advice.”

