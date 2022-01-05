Look and Corima announce multi-year partnership deal with Gazprom-RusVelo

Share Facebook

Look Cycle and Corima Wheels have announced a new partnership with the UCI pro team Gazprom-RusVelo.

The latest sponsorship deal will see the team using both Look and Corima products in a multi-year deal. Gazprom-RusVelo will be equipped with Look and Corima products across the 2022 calendar, including for the WorldTour races.

The team will deploy the 795 Blade RS Pro Team, the 785 Huez RS Pro Team, and the 796 Monoblade RS Pro Team for time trial stages. The bikes will be fitted with Look Keo Blade Cromoly and TI pedals and feature wheels from Corima – the aerodynamic, hand-built carbon MCC DX and WS black DX.

Raphael Jeune, sponsoring manager of Look Cycle, said: “Look Cycle Group and Corima wheels are proud to announce a partnership with Gazprom-RusVelo, a team competing within the UCI pro team category.

“Having been pedal partners since the creation of Gazprom-RusVelo and sharing the same objectives and ambitions, it only feels natural that these two entities have come together to create a legacy based on performance. Our goal is to make our team colours shine throughout the world.”

Continuing his contract with Gazprom-RusVelo for the 2022 season is two-time Giro d’Italia stage winner and General Classification Tour de Romandie winner, Ilnur Zakarin (Russia). Joining the team for 2022 are racers including José Manuel Diaz (Spain) and Alessandro Fedeli (Italy), who are transferring from Look-sponsored Team Delko, Andréa Piccolo (Italy) who transfers from Corima-sponsored Astana-Premier Tech; Kevin Rivera (Costa Rica) and Nicola Conci (Italy).

Renat Khamidulin, general manager of Gazprom-RusVelo, said: “It’s time for a new chapter in the history of our team. We are glad that next season we will be competing on the bicycles of the world-renowned French manufacturers Look and Corima.

“This change adds motivation to each of us. The team, Look and Corima have shared values and are committed to our goals. I am certain that it will be a beneficial collaboration and we will achieve great results together.”