Look partners with Appenninica MTB Stage Race

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Look has partnered with Appenninica MTB Stage Race, the MTB stage race on the Italian Apennines in Emilia-Romagna.

The brand is a partner to mountain bike racing teams including Team Santa Cruz-FSA and Team KTM Alchemist powered by Brenta Brakes, and supports athletes including Loana Lecomte.

“We are pleased to have reached a partnership with one of the most innovative brands in cycling,” said Beppe Salerno and Milena Bettocchi, Appenninica MTB Stage Race’s co-organisers. “For Appenninica, being part of Look’s strategy means we are heading in the right direction.

“We will enact a shared communication plan, and Look will feature on-field at the event with the athletes and the public.”

At the official start of Porretta Terme and in the final stage in Castelnovo ne’ Monti, Look will be present with its stand, offering the opportunity to discover its latest innovations such as the innovative X-Track pedal.

“This partnership is another step in the world of mountain biking, to show our passion and commitment to the off-road segment and make our product known to the most exigent bikers,” said Alberto Fumagalli, Look Italia’s marketing and communication manager.

“Whatever the discipline, Look can deliver the best performance pedals for any racing condition.”

Read the July issue of BikeBiz below: