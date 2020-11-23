LOOK unveils 765 gravel range for 2021

Share Facebook

LOOK has unveiled its 765 gravel collection for 2021.

With a new lighter RS frame, a new non-RS model and new colourways and builds, the range “encapsulates the versatility that defines the gravel discipline”. “The 765 gravel family has been designed for the discerning gravel rider in pursuit of endless roads, miles of boundless adventure or pure speed and control once a number has been pinned on,” said a statement.

The 765 gravel RS frame has dropped 200g with a revised, gravel-specific carbon layup, optimised using LOOK’s carbon fibre technology expertise. The E-765 gravel features the Fauza evation motor with the benefits of the new ‘Black Pepper’ software update.

New options/colours:

765 gravel RS:

– Carbon/Champagne – SRAM Force Etap

– Gloss Black/Red – Shimano GRX 800

765 gravel:

– Matte Green – Shimano GRX 600

– Gloss Black/ Matte Black – Shimano 105

765 gravel RS framesets:

– Carbon/Champagne

– Gloss Black/Red

E-765 gravel:

– Dark Bronze Glossy – SRAM Force 1X11

– Full Black Glossy – SRAM Rival 1X11

The 765 gravel range is now available worldwide through LOOK official retailers, starting from £2,990. Earlier this year, it was announced that ZyroFisher and LOOK had renewed their longstanding distribution agreement for pedals and bikes.

lookcycle.com

