LOOK unveils new 895 Vitesse track bike

LOOK Cycle has unveiled its latest track bike, the new 895 Vitesse, a full monobloc carbon frameset oriented toward ‘ultimate’ aerodynamic efficiency.

Utilising LOOK’s carbon manufacturing expertise and drawing from a 30-year partnership with both professional track riders and the French National Cycling Federation, the frame encompasses the signature features of the French brand.

The stiff and lightweight construction of the 895 Vitesse bottom bracket ensures power transfer is ‘ultra-efficient’. Borrowing the same forks used on the T20, along with the integrated and rotative carbon track stem, it can be adapted to any position and riding style, said LOOK.

The purposeful design continues through the oversized, carefully profiled tubes, wrapping around the rear wheel, reducing drag. The seat tube is fully integrated to further improve aero performance, with a dedicated, reversible saddle cradle that allows for custom fitting.

The 895 Vitesse is available in two colour options. The first is Côte d’Azur, a reference to the heritage of track racing and the flat strip of blue boards at the inside of the velodrome. The second frame colour, Pro Team Black Mat, is the LOOK colour scheme inspired by the graphics decorating the bikes of Olympic athletes. The Pro Team Black Mat colour is available across the range of track bikes, from the T20, 875 MADISON and the AL 464.

The 895 Vitesse frameset is complemented by the Corima WS1, available in sizes 32, 47 and 58mm.

Key features:

– Bottom bracket stiffness of 205N/mm to ensure all power transfer is ultra-efficient

– Uses the T20 fork for superior aerodynamics

– Compatibility with any track crank

– Uses the rotative track carbon stem, available in 18 different sizes from 55mm to 140mm to adapt to any position and riding style

– Highly-adjustable seatpost with reversible head

– Available in four sizes (XS, S, M and L)