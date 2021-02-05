LOOK updates E-765 Optimum road bike for 2021

Share Facebook

LOOK has updated its E-765 Optimum road bike for 2021 with two new colourways.

The E-765 Optimum is a “true LOOK product”, said the brand, the result of its carbon fibre technologies. It features an inbuilt FAZUA motor, hidden within the frame.

For 2021, the E-765 Optimum is presented in two colours. The Proteam Black Glossy model tips the scales at 13.6kg, and the Shimano Ultegra groupset makes for “crisp and reliable” shifting while the FAZUA Evation motor provides “powerful, fluid and lightweight assistance”.

There is also an electric blue model on a deep black paintwork, featuring a Shimano 105 groupset.

The E-765 Optimum range is now available worldwide through LOOK official retailers, starting from £4,750.

