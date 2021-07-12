Lotus, Léger collaborating on cycling apparel and concept bike development

Share Facebook

Lotus has partnered with premium cycling apparel brand Léger Los Angeles.

It begins with the launch of a capsule collection of Lotus X Léger cycling jerseys, the announcement of future collaboration on cycling accessories and a new generation of performance bikes.

Léger is a premium cycle clothing brand established by Jenson Button and fellow racing driver James Rossiter, who raced for Lotus in the FIA World Endurance Championship from 2012 to 2014. Lotus X Léger also intends to develop a range of precision-engineered bikes with input from Button and Rossiter.

Matt Windle, managing director, Lotus Cars, said: “Lotus has always been at the very cutting edge of lightweight racing performance with its cars, and now – after more than 25 years away from cycling – we’re collaborating to apply the same Lotus core values to the innovative new track bike for British Cycling and this now this partnership with Léger. It’s another exciting development for the Lotus Engineering consultancy.”

Jenson Button, founder, Léger Los Angeles, added: “James and I founded Léger with the aim of creating the best engineered cycle clothing possible and it has been amazing to work closely with the team at Lotus to launch this capsule collection.

“We are also really excited to have announced the future concept bikes, and we can’t wait to continue this development journey with Lotus, sharing our joint passion for precision engineering.”

