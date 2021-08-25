Louis Garneau Group expands gravel range

Louis Garneau Group has expanded its gravel-specific Groud Collection for 21/22.
The latest collection includes a seasonal apparel range including men’s and women’s breathable and protective jerseys and bibs, as well as weatherproof, gravel-specific bags. “Wherever the gravel adventures take you, Louis Garneau’s high performance, gravel-specific clothing blends innovative design with cutting-edge materials to keep you riding in style and comfort,” said the brand.
Louis Garneau, founder and president of the group, added: “Gravel is not a new thing at Garneau. For the past seven years, we have been a pioneer addicted to the freedom and adventure that gravel offers. From the launch of our first gravel bike in Canada in 2016 (Garibaldi) to our collaboration with Rasputitsa to this new summer collection, we’ve worked with passionate gravel enthusiasts and are a mainstay on the gravel scene in the US and now look to share that in the international market.
“The versatility and functionality of our styles make our collection perfect for gravel and also adapt to your needs on the road so you don’t need two different wardrobes.”
|Clutch Jersey Men + Women (available August 2021)
The gravel-specific jersey that can also do the tarmac thing. The Clutch pushes breathability to the maximum so that you stay dry on low-speed dirt roads, even in the peak of summer. Ready for a full day off-road? Bring all you need with 5 pockets — 3 traditional pockets at the back and two extra swivelling ones on the sides — plus a comfortable silicone gripper to hold any extra luggage in place on a bumpy ride.
|Grity T-Shirt Men + Women (available August 2021)
Since Gravel is its own beast, a beautiful blend of road and dirt, it is also the crossroads of clothing conventions and total freestyle. Camaraderie and performance are in balance in gravel, wearing a tech t-shirt while riding can be functional, comfortable and trendy. The Grity T-Shirt features a high wicking lightweight fabric, designed to stay dry on the steepest backroads and is equipped with reflective accents for safety and visibility when that extra loop at dusk calls.
|Corridge Bib (available August 2021)
The Corridge Bib has a unique 5.1 Pulse chamois that limits vibrations coming from your favourite dirt track. The Corridge Bib has storage for any longer adventure with 2 side pockets and 1 back pocket. The bib is made of innovative compressive lycra, lycra so comfortable and smooth some testers called it the ultimate cycling velvet.
|Groad Bags (available August 2021)
Five new models of bags are also available, including options for saddle, top tube and handlebar. The gravel bags feature sealed seams and 100% waterproof and offer all the storage you need for those long adventures.