Louis Garneau Group expands gravel range

Louis Garneau Group has expanded its gravel-specific Groud Collection for 21/22.

The latest collection includes a seasonal apparel range including men’s and women’s breathable and protective jerseys and bibs, as well as weatherproof, gravel-specific bags. “Wherever the gravel adventures take you, Louis Garneau’s high performance, gravel-specific clothing blends innovative design with cutting-edge materials to keep you riding in style and comfort,” said the brand.

Louis Garneau, founder and president of the group, added: “Gravel is not a new thing at Garneau. For the past seven years, we have been a pioneer addicted to the freedom and adventure that gravel offers. From the launch of our first gravel bike in Canada in 2016 (Garibaldi) to our collaboration with Rasputitsa to this new summer collection, we’ve worked with passionate gravel enthusiasts and are a mainstay on the gravel scene in the US and now look to share that in the international market.

“The versatility and functionality of our styles make our collection perfect for gravel and also adapt to your needs on the road so you don’t need two different wardrobes.”