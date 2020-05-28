Lumos’ Ultra helmet launches on Kickstarter

Share Facebook

Lumos has introduced its latest helmet – the Ultra – on Kickstarter.

Designed for commuting and recreational needs, the Ultra features turning signals activated via wireless remote or gesture recognition technology, as well as 360° front and rear light visibility. Ultra is set to be available as the clocks go back and visibility becomes a more significant concern and cyclists and motorists alike.

“We turned to our community of 120,000+ riders to see what they felt were the most important features in a helmet. They overwhelmingly told us they were interested in a multi-purpose, well-lit helmet for themselves and for a loved one,” said Eu-wen Ding, CEO and co-founder of Lumos.

“We designed Lumos Ultra from a combination of user feedback and our experience in building smart helmets for the past five years.”

According to the company, the new launch features:

– The signature Lumos lighting system of high-quality integrated lights and turn signals which can be activated by wireless remote or Gesture Recognition via the Apple Watch.

– Circuitry-on-board (COB) light design which makes the helmet lighter and brighter than before, with the helmet weighing approximately 370g.

– An IPX6 water-resistance rating*, making it weather-sealed and ready to ride in all weather conditions.

– Unique smart helmet in-mold design creating a more seamless and solid design.

– Safety certifications include: CPSC-C, EN1078, AS2063 and encompass light feature which is built into the helmet

– An advanced app to track rides, battery life, and adjust settings of the helmet.

– Rechargeable batteries via USB-C for convenience.

– Battery life can be adjusted to last over 10 hours.