Lyon Cycle announces UK distribution agreement with US wheel brand Industry Nine

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Lyon Cycle, the bike division of Cumbria based Lyon Equipment, has announced a new UK distribution agreement with US wheel brand Industry Nine.

Industry Nine will be headed up in the UK by Lyon Cycle’s market manager Jordan Lunn, who will be drawing on many years of experience growing technical wheel brands within the UK market. The brand adds to Lyon Cycle’s growing portfolio of highly dependable brands, allowing riders to push their boundaries in line with the business’ ‘venture further’ motto.

Lunn said: “I am extremely excited to add Industry Nine to the Lyon portfolio. It is a perfect fit to our existing portfolio, cementing our position in the market as a distributor for some of the world’s finest category-leading cycling brands.

“We have a huge amount of respect for what the brand has already achieved in the UK and we are extremely excited for where Lyon will be able to take it next.”

Hailing from Asheville, North Carolina, Industry Nine has an array of fitment options, high performing hubs, wheel systems and components combined with 11 custom colour options.

Nathan Deibert, operations manager for Industry Nine in Europe, added: “A visit to Lyon Equipment’s HQ confirmed for us that Lyon is the right partner to take Industry Nine through its next growth phase in the UK.

“It was obvious the team prides themselves on long term relationships, brand positioning and adding value to all parts of their portfolio, rather than just pushing boxes. The fact they are entirely employee-owned gives us the confidence of long term stability, something that was paramount in our search for the right partner.”

Read more: Windwave on winning Bike Distributor of the Year, COREbike and what to expect in 2022

Industry Nine will make its COREbike debut this month alongside Canadian clothing brand 7mesh, Salsa cycles, Ortlieb luggage, Teravail tyres and more. Lyon is encouraging existing and prospective Industry Nine dealers who want to be part of Industry Nine’s growth story to get in touch or to visit the show for an in-depth range overview.

For more about what to expect from Lyon at CORE, click here, and for more show previews, click here.