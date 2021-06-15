Lyon Equipment to represent 7mesh throughout UK

Share Facebook

7mesh Apparel has welcomed two new agencies to its team with a third expanding its territory across the US-Canada border.

Lyon Equipment will be representing 7mesh throughout the UK, while Prague-based Ski a Bike Centrum Radotin will bring 7mesh to the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Canadian agency Mountain Exposure Sales and Marketing will expand its territory across the border to cover the US Pacific Northwest.

“It’s been a phenomenal year for 7mesh,” said GM EMEA and global wholesale leader John Zopfi. “At the same time as we’ve seen outstanding sales growth, we’ve been constantly impressed by the resourcefulness of our reps and agencies as travel restrictions and limits on retail have forced them to move their presentations and interactions online.

“We’re really excited to add these two new agencies and expand the territory for one of our longstanding partners, and we’re confident that it will help the brand’s momentum carry forward into 2022 and beyond.”

