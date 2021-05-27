Lyon Equipment welcomes Jordan Lunn and Ed Braithwaite to team

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Lyon Equipment has welcomed Jordan Lunn into the role of cycle market manager and Ed Braithwaite as assistant cycle market manager.

With these new additions to the Lyon Cycle team, Nils Amelinckx will step back to adopt a management support and marketing role within the department.

Known for its strength in the outdoor sector, Lyon Equipment has been progressively growing its cycle business for the past six years, with a brand portfolio now including Ortlieb, Salsa Cycles, Bombtrack and Teravail amongst others.

Lunn moves across from Ison Distribution where, for the past six years, he worked as Halo Wheels international brand manager and HT-Components UK brand manager.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining such a forward-thinking and well-rounded business,” he said. “Lyon puts a large focus on environmental sustainability, as well as staff culture which really resonates with me.

“I look forward to further developing the strong position Lyon have established within the gravel sector and the wider adventure cycling market. My aim is to help diversify our brand portfolio and continue to inspire and equip more people to push their boundaries.”

Braithwaite brings a broad set of skills to the team, having worked in the outdoor industry across multiple disciplines for ten years before focusing on the cycling industry. His previous employment includes a mixture of retail sales, time in the workshop as well as mountain bike guiding and coaching across the country. The latter saw Braithwaite delivering and assessing British Cycling Mountain Bike Leadership awards.

He said: “Lyon equipment has a passion for the outdoors across such a wide range of disciplines and is regarded highly within the outdoor industry. The reputation of high-end brands and equipment backed with knowledgeable staff is something that has always attracted me.

“Being able to join Lyon Cycle is a fantastic opportunity. I hope to add my passion for adventure, and of course bikes, by working with brands we believe in and being able to support our customers on their journey to venture further.”

Lunn can be contacted on +44 (0) 7931 229230 or via email at jordan@lyon.co.uk

Braithwaite can be contacted on+44 (0) 7535 807847 or via email at ed.braithwaite@lyon.co.uk

Read the May issue of BikeBiz below: