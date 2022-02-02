MAAP and 100% collaborate on new Hypercraft sunglasses

Share Facebook

Apparel brand MAAP has joined forces with performance eyewear specialists 100% to create the new MAAP x 100% Hypercraft sunglasses.

The sunglasses have complete full-spectrum UV Protection – including UVA, UVB and UV400 wavelengths. Available in silver and copper colourways, the Hypercraft sunglasses weigh just 23g.

“We couldn’t be more stoked for our third collab with 100%, especially after such an unprecedented response to MAAP x 100% Glendale,” said Jarrad Smith, MAAP co-founder.

“For 2022, we’ve reimagined their streamlined Hypercraft frame, applying our unique MAAP design aesthetic across two new exclusive colours. This isn’t just another MAAP x 100% collaboration – it is the lightest ever.”

The Hypercraft sunglasses were designed in California and Australia, with the ultra HD lenses manufactured in France from shatter and impact-resistant polycarbonate materials. The sunglasses feature a 5.5-base cylindrical shield lens for increased peripheral view and protection. There is additional lens ventilation to prevent fogging, and hydrophobic and oleophobic lens treatment repels water, oil, and dirt.

Limited quantities of the Hypercraft sunglasses are available online now via maap.cc or through local MAAP dealers.

Last December, MAAP launched a new website dedicated solely to the UK market, backed by a new local distribution warehouse. Products from the Melbourne-based apparel brand are now available for purchase in pounds sterling direct from MAAP for the first time. Serving the UK and Ireland, the UK warehouse will offer a more sustainable logistics solution than fulfilling orders from MAAP’s other European warehouses.

MAAP was established in 2014 with the aim to develop the art and progression of cycling through a considered approach to style, innovation and performance. Its products are designed for a global community of cyclists pushing their training, racing and adventuring to ever greater levels.

Check out BikeBiz’s recent interview with MAAP on sustainability and the cycling industry here.