MAAP cycling apparel now available at Harrods

Melbourne-based cycling apparel brand MAAP is now available for purchase in-store and online through a click and collect service at Harrods.

Harrods also partnered with Rock Racing, a USA professional outfit founded by fashion entrepreneur Michael Ball, during the team’s first visit to the UK to race in the 2008 Tour of Britain, hosting an in-store launch event and Q&A with riders Tyler Hamilton, Santiago Botero and Óscar Sevilla.

Harrods and MAAP have teamed up to create a new menswear boutique, allowing visitors to shop a wide selection of the road cycling apparel. MAAP commissioned London-based retail design consultants Brinkworth to design a bespoke ‘shop in shop’ retail kit to translate the brand into the London destination. Brinkworth said: “This fast-track project with MAAP was made possible through our East-London workshop, Brinkworks.

“We were able to immediately realise the visual renders in 3D through the workshop and focus our energy on collaborative decision-making that made the journey with MAAP so rewarding. Working closely with the client, we decided on a crisp industrial feel, using materials including perforated sheet, galvanised panels, plywood, and standard steel sections. We added strong colours taken from the MAAP palette to counterbalance the neutrality of plywood and galvanised panel for the metalwork.”

Jarrad Smith, MAAP co-founder, said: “When Ollie (Oliver Cousins, MAAP co-founder) and I first started MAAP in 2014, like any business, we set some future goals and having our brand in Harrods was one of them. To see that finally come to life is a really proud moment for us.

“We’ve also partnered with Brinkworth on the design which was a no-brainer. Not only are they well-known for creating a retail space, they were able to help us translate our hometown feel into this area, to create an immersive brand experience.”

