MAAP joins forces with New Era to ‘reimagine’ the cycling cap

MAAP has joined forces with New Era to ‘reimagine’ the cycling cap.

The Stealth Performance Cap is designed to maximise airflow, pairing together carefully constructed highly breathable and sweat-wicking fabrics with laser-cut perforations through the centre, and an elasticated internal sweatband to keep perspiration at bay. All seams have been taped for comfort and reflective graphics provide increased visibility for riders’ safety.

“Design and performance have always been at the front of mind when creating our product,” said Misha Glisovic, MAAP creative director. “To develop a cap from the ground up that is tailor-made specifically for cyclists, in partnership with such an iconic headwear manufacturer is a really exciting new chapter for our brand.”

Features:

– Collaboration with New Era, specifically designed for hot riding conditions

– High wicking and highly breathable

– Laser-cut perforations through centre panel for maximum airflow

– All seams taped

– Reflective external graphics

– Elasticated internal sweatband

Limited quantities are available online now via maap.cc or through your local MAAP dealer.