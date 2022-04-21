Maap launches updated Alt_Road collection

Share Facebook

Cycling apparel brand Maap’s Alt_Road collection for gravel-and-beyond is back, encouraging riders “to go out and explore physical places in search of metaphysical spaces”.

Fresh colourways are boosted with new Maap x Apidura on-bike packs, further delivering on the promise of the Modular Alternate Apparel Project introduced in the first Alt_Road drop. Maap is introducing a new half-zip short-sleeve jersey with a roomier relaxed fit, while a legionnaire’s cap “amps up the adventurous, expeditionary soul of the range”.

The Melbourne-based brand’s Alt_Road collection comprises jerseys made with Naturalmatch wool technology, an exclusive development in partnership with Miti Spa in Bergamo, Italy. Utilising the blend of natural and high-performance synthetic fibres, this soft, renewable fibre source, extra-fine merino wool provides “supreme temperature regulation, taking you from chilled mornings to searing mid-afternoon heat”, said Maap.

“We took the Alt_Road collection to the Aussie outback where the severe conditions would bring out the very best performance qualities of the range,” said Ollie Cousins, Maap co-founder.

“No matter what the terrain threw their way, the riders discovered that the clothing, bags and accessories were capable of almost anything – and that the same was true of themselves.”

Alt_Road dropped today, 21st April, and is available via maap.cc or your local Maap dealer.

Maap unveiled its Emblem collection earlier this month, based around its signature graphic. The new range of jerseys, base layers, and accessories like bottles and caps features Maap’s M-flag logo, which it says is synonymous with what the brand stands for.

On the Emblem collection, Maap creative director Misha Glisovic said: “When the company began, we wanted to create a design that would feature consistently throughout our collections, that could evolve and change over time as the design aesthetic grew – enter the M-Flag.

“We had an actual flag created with this graphic and had it hung in our first office as a big brand moment for us. The Emblem Collection is that constant connection to our history as Maap.”