MAAP unveils new Deep Winter collection

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MAAP has unveiled its new Deep Winter collection.

Composed of high-performance products for low temperatures, the collection includes products like the Apex 2.0 and Prime Jackets, alongside new key seasonal pieces to transition from the wet to the cold and the unpredictable weather in-between.

MAAP’s new Team Bib Evo Thermal Tights are a recrafted ‘winter spin’ on its summer favourite, delivering thermal warmth through brushed, premium pre-dyed, Italian made bluesign approved fabrications. A DWR coating elevates water resistance and the proprietary 3D thermo moulded multi-density chamois provides comfort to cyclists.

The Apex Jacket 2.0 takes cold weather riding to a ‘new height’ through waterproof thermo-taped seams, C-change membrane, and a soft internal bonded waffle layer for thermoregulation.

MAAP also has two new pairs of gloves for cold climates: the Winter Glove and Apex Deep Winter Glove, combining lightweight, breathable high tech fabrications with functionality for enhanced thermoregulation and insulation through waterproof, windproof and DWR treatments. Each glove features AX suede and Ariaprene foam palm padding coupled with touchscreen-friendly fingertips.

MAAP’s Deep Winter Neo Overshoe is constructed from Japanese neoprene, zipper-less construction making them easy to slip on and off, while fully taped water-resistant seams slow the rain from seeping in. Available now in fresh colourways via maap.cc or your local MAAP dealer.