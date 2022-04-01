Maap unveils new Emblem collection

Share Facebook

Australian premium kit brand Maap has unveiled its latest collection, based around its signature graphic.

The new Emblem range of jerseys, base layers, and accessories like bottles and caps, feature’s Maap’s M-flag logo, which it says is synonymous with what the brand stands for.

Maap creative director Misha Glisovic said: “When the company began, we wanted to create a design that would feature consistently throughout our collections, that could evolve and change over time as the design aesthetic grew – enter the M-Flag. We had an actual flag created with this graphic and had it hung in our first office as a big brand moment for us. The Emblem Collection is that constant connection to our history as Maap.”

The Emblem collection includes men’s and women’s short and long sleeve jerseys, base layer, bottle, cap and socks.

Last month, the Melbourne-based apparel brand continued its European and UK expansion with the opening of its first London office.

The new office will serve as the brand’s base for European marketing and sales staff, and follows the launch of its UK web store and warehouse in December.

On the new UK office, Maap’s UK and EU brand manager Andrew Montgomery said: “The UK has grown to be a key market for us, and with such an active community of Maap cyclists, London was an obvious choice when we were looking to continue our European expansion.

“Having a UK office will not only mean we can deliver a better experience to our customers and local stockists, but also allow us to become a bigger part of the British cycling scene.”

Maap said the UK expansion also offers a more sustainable logistics solution.

The brand was established in 2014 and has become a desirable name in the high-end road cycling kit market, alongside the likes of UK rivals Rapha and Le Col.

Kit from Maap is currently available through a handful of UK retailers, including Sigma Sports and luxury department store Harrods, alongside the D2C web store.