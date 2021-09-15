MAAP unveils new Training Collection

Share Facebook

MAAP has unveiled its new Training Collection.

Building on the design foundations set by previous Training Collections, the new line of training jerseys have been designed “for the grind, featuring top quality and long-lasting fabrics for comfort, flatlock stitching to reinforced seams for durability, additional reflective branded graphics positioned strategically for enhanced visibility and the confidence that fit stability keeps your kit staying true to colour and size, wash after wash”.

Abby-Mae Parkinson of Lotto-Soudal and Trinity Racing and her partner, former track world champ Jon Dibben, recently caught up with MAAP in Monaco, to try out the new collection and share more about their method, and the role product plays in their training plan. “I think it’s massively important,” said Parkinson.

“As a professional cyclist, think about the number of kilometres we rack up over the course of our careers. I’ve been in a situation where a teammate has abandoned a race because she could no longer sit in the saddle. In that light, it’s easy to see why it’s so important to have the right kit that’s not only comfortable but also durable especially through things like the unpredictable quality of roads, like the Giro in Southern Italy where the roads are appalling.”

Dibben added: “I’ve known a lot of riders and teammates who have had issues with the kit and it’s affecting their training, it’s affecting their racing. Not all team kits are created equal and sometimes the professionals are riding in lower quality gear than the amateur cyclist sitting at the next table in the cafe. It’s no good doing all the nutrition stuff and all the training, when you’re constantly having to adjust your kit every twelve seconds, something we definitely did not experience in the new MAAP Training Jerseys.”

MAAP’s new Training Collection is available online now via maap.cc or through your local MAAP dealer.