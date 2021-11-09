Made for movement: MAAP launches Transit Apparel

Share Facebook

MAAP has launched its new Transit Apparel range, a sustainable collection of technical clothing designed for everyday journeys.

Four-way stretch provides a full range of movement with no adjustments necessary, said MAAP, while reflective details provide extra visibility for city riding.

Lightweight, waterproof, windproof and DWR fabrications provide the ‘ultimate’ warmth to weight ratio when the weather turns, while the Roam Jacket’s new Cohaesive hood adjuster system keeps the rain at bay whilst preserving visibility with the press of a button or two.

“The MAAP Transit Apparel collection was made by cyclists for cyclists,” said Darren Tabone, VP Product at MAAP. “This collection is crafted from materials that are breathable, highly sweat-wicking and antimicrobial.

“We’ve partnered with innovative product performance specialists like Primaloft, Polartec and Drirelease on new fabrics to remove the guesswork from commuting, empowering riders to get from home to work and everywhere in between with confidence in their clothing choice.”

Available now via maap.cc or MAAP dealers.

Read MAAP’s take on sustainability in the cycling industry here.