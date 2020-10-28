Madison agrees deal to distribute Singletrack Magazine

Share Facebook

Madison has agreed a deal to become the new distributor for Singletrack Mountain Bike Magazine, bringing the title direct to bike shops in the UK.

Founded in 2001, Singletrack is a two-time BikeBiz Best Cycling Magazine award-winner and is partnered by one of the most popular MTB websites on the planet in singletrackworld.com.

A joint statement read: “In a climate where print publishers are looking for more direct routes to readers than ever, bringing the magazine direct to bike shops will hopefully attract more readers direct at the grassroots of cycling, as well as making it easier for current readers to pick up a copy while getting their bike serviced or buying new kit.”

Editor Chipps Chippendale said: “This is great news, both for Singletrack and for its thousands of readers. With the changing landscape of publishing, small publishers like us are abandoning the waste-heavy ‘traditional’ newsagent channels and working closer with our readers and the bike trade.

“Bike shops will now be the only place to see a new copy of Singletrack and we’d much rather give the generous magazine margins to the bike trade than the news trade. With readers coming into bike shops to find the new issue, we hope that they’ll stop for those other bits and pieces they knew they needed anyway. And with Madison’s huge dealer network, we’re looking forward to introducing new readers to Singletrack.”

Dom Langan, CEO of Madison, added: “I have known Chipps for many years and Madison has always enjoyed a good relationship with the publication which we believe adds value for our industry and is very well respected by the readership, by us and by the brands we represent. We hope by working with Singletrack magazine we can help them reach their target audience through our customer network and ensure Singletrack Magazine continues to thrive.”

Singletrack Magazine is available to order from Madison now. To place an order, dealers can speak to their local sales agent or head to www.madisonb2b.co.uk.