Madison appoints Nick Gritton as new sales director

Madison has appointed Nick Gritton as its new sales director.

Gritton has worked for Madison since 2006 in various sales roles and, prior to that, was the UK distributor for Pro and has also spent many years in sales at Raleigh.

“Nick is highly respected by his colleagues, customers and suppliers alike and this appointment will be a fantastic opportunity to grow our business further and structure ourselves the challenges of the future,” said a statement from CEO Dominic Langan. “Nick brings a high level of energy to the role and will breathe fresh air into our sales strategies.

“It is also very pleasing to be able to promote Nick from within the business and reward his many years of service. I hope you will all join me in congratulating Nick on his new role and I hope you will all give him your 100% support in making this challenging role a great success and to build on Bill Baxter’s hard work over the many years he has served the business.

“Bill Baxter is moving onto new pastures and after 31 years of working together, I wish him all the best for the future.”

Gritton can be contacted on nick.gritton@madison.co.uk.